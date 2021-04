A tour bus taking a youth group for a picnic trip during Easter Monday at one of the Hahake beaches got into trouble before it landed in a soft sand.

It is understood, the driver was attempting to reverse the bus before it went out of control and got stuck in the sand.

The details of the incident remain unknown.

It is also understood the bus was returning a youth group from Ha’alalo and Ha’akame from the Fua’amotu beach.