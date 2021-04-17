Tongan rising star in boxing continues his winning streak after Maris’ KO

Tongan Australian-based boxer Justin Huni continued his winning streak after he has dismantled challenger Jack Maris within a round in their fight on the Gold Coast last week.

It was a six-round fight, but the referee has to call the bout in the first round after the 205cm giant Maris was defenseless while “Huni unleashed two massive body shots, before unloading a flurry of wild punches”, the Australian News.com reports.

Huni, 22, made his professional debut against Australian heavyweight champion, Faiga Opelu. Huni, in October 2020. He won that fight in which he secured victory after his opponent’s corner threw in the towel to protect Opelu from further damage.

In December 2020, Huni fought for the second time as a professional against Arsene Fosso. The referee called a halt to the fight in the fourth round after Fosso received several heavy blows from Huni.

Asked how it feels after the fight against Jack Maris, Huni said he was looking forward to his busy year with fights against Christian Tsoye before a fight with Lucas Browne, who is set to fight Paul Gallen on April 21.

“It feels amazing, I’m very happy to be back in the squared circle where I belong,” he told News.com.

Huni was born in Brisbane, Queensland. He was of Tongan descent through his father.

He was a rugby league player where he began playing for the Souths Sunnybank Magpies as a child but gave away the sport to pursue a career in boxing.