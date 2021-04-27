Tongan ngatu seller on Facebook refunds complainant’s NZ$400 saying ‘something went wrong’  

A Tongan woman who failed to deliver a ngatu she advertised on Facebook after receiving payment from a customer has refunded the money, it has been confirmed to Kaniva News this afternoon.

Shortly after the story was published on Kaniva yesterday morning the seller, Pina Tiueti, responded to our request for comment.

She apologised and said she has contacted the Auckland customer, ‘Alilia Teu Kata and apologised to her.

Tiueti said something went wrong and her laptop charger was damaged. She did not say anything about the ngatus.

This afternoon she sent us a screenshot of a transaction which showed $400 was transferred from an ASB bank account, under the name of S P Ta’ai to another ASB bank account under the name of ‘Alilia Teu Kata.

Kata has confirmed to Kaniva News she has received the money.

“Thanks for your help. Yes I have received it,” Kata said.

As we reported, Kata saw an advertisement on her news feed last week in which Tiueti advertised ngatus with sizes ranging from Ngatu ‘Uli Launima at NZ$1,600 to Toka 10 at NZ$300.

Tiueti said whoever comes first will get the products.

Kata was one of those customers who first responded to Tiueti and after chatting through their messengers Kata deposited the $400 into Tiueti’s bank account on Wednesday last week. Part of the deal was that they agreed for Tiueti to deliver the ngatu into Kata’s house on Friday.

After the payment was made Kata repeatedly contacted Tiueti again but received no response until yesterday Monday 26 after we reported that Kata has threatened legal action against her.