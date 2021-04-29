Tongan citizen quarantined in Fiji after flying from Auckland

A Tongan man who arrived in Fiji last night Wednesday 28 has been quarantined after tested positive for Covid-19.

“He is now in quarantine in Nadi”, the Editor of Pacific Islands News Association (PINA)Makereta Komai said on Facebook this evening.

She said there were five confirmed more cases which were two from Vunimono in Nausori, one travelled recently from PNG, one man in Rakiraki and the Tongan national.

The Fiji Times said the country has 49 active cases in isolation.

Fiji’s capital Suva went into lockdown on Monday 26 for the next 14 days after four more new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed

Tonga is still Covid-19 free and its vaccination program against the coronavirus is going well, officials said.

It said the kingdom is closely monitoring Fiji’s outbreak.