Three men charged with murder of Tongan mother Meliame Fisi’ihoi

Police have today charged three people with the murder of Auckland woman Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

Three men aged 19, 22 and 28 have been jointly charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

They have been charged with Fisi’ihoi’s murder, as well as intending to cause grievous bodily harm to three others by shooting a gun at them, two weeks prior to her death.

The 57-year-old mother of seven was watching TV in her Calthorp Cl home in Favona, south Auckland, when something drew her attention to a window at the front of the house, in the early hours of January 15 last year.

She got up out of her chair, peered through the window and was fatally shot.

“Police’s commitment to this investigation has never wavered and we were always confident that arrests would ultimately be made, however some investigations are more complex and challenging than others and can take a significant amount of time and effort to resolve,” Police Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright said.

“Today’s arrests are a credit to the hard work and dedication shown by the Operation Truro investigation team.

“We hope the arrests today provides Mrs Fisi’ihoi’s family with some degree of comfort following what has been an extremely difficult time for them.

“We want to thank the Favona community for their cooperation during this investigation and hope they are also comforted by these developments.

“We are unable to comment further as this matter is now before the courts”.