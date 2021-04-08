Qantas plane breakdown forces unloading of passengers at Fua’amotu airport

A Qantas plane which arrived in Tonga this morning has experienced what appears to be a mechanical failure.

Palu Aviation CEO Tevita Palu told Kaniva News his company was assisting the aircraft.

“I don’t have any details on the defect now. Palu Aviation engineers are providing the support for Qantas now,” Palu said.

The flight QF6034 TBUADL was scheduled to depart the Fua’amotu International Airport at 10am with more than 200 Tongan workers to work on farms in Australia under the federal government’s Seasonal Worker Program.

The passengers already boarded the plane before they were informed about the problem, a source said.

The aircraft arrived in Tonga at about 7.50am without passengers.