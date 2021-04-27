NZ to reopen travel bubble with Western Australia tomorrow at noon

By One News/TVNZ and is republished with permission

New Zealand will lift the pause on the travel bubble with Western Australia tomorrow at noon.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said quarantine free travel would recommence from Western Australia on April 28 at midday “for travellers who have not been identified as contacts”.

“For those identified as close contacts, they will need to complete 14 days of self-isolation and provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test before departure for New Zealand.”

It comes after an investigation was launched today into how a traveller from Perth was able to enter New Zealand – despite the close on quarantine free travel.

The Ministry of Health said it had been alerted a person had travelled to Auckland, via Sydney, yesterday during Perth’s three-day lockdown.

Hipkins said the Government was satisfied the risk of Covid-19 was low.

“The advice is that the Perth cluster appears to be contained and the post-lockdown transition response measures the Western Australia Government introduced will provide an additional layer of assurance.”

Travel to and from Western Australia through the trans-Tasman travel bubble was paused on Saturday after a person left a Perth MIQ facility with Covid-19, leading to two people spending time in the community while infectious, according to AAP.