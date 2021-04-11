New South Wales Police want Salome Taufahema on outstanding drug warrants

NSW Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Salome Taufahema, 33, was wanted by virtue of two warrants in relation to drug-related offences, a statement said.

She is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, about 150-160cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Salome is known to frequents the south-western suburbs of Auburn, Lidcombe, Bankstown, Liverpool and Fairfield Greystanes, Blacktown, Ropes Crossing, Claymore and Pendle Hill.

As police continue to conduct inquiries into her whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone who sees the woman is urged not to approach her but to instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

In 2015 Police tried to track down a six-day old boy and his parents, whose behaviour was described as erratic when they were last seen in Western Sydney.

The parents were Salome Taufahema and Steven Kennedy.