New Fiji Covid-19 cases raise concerns amid surge in infections

By RNZ and is republished with permission

Two of Fiji’s latest cases of Covid-19 are being investigated by authorities to determine the source of transmission for both persons.

Last night, the ministry announced five new cases of Covid-19 infections.

The new cases come amid 605 tests being carried out in 24 hours.

The first two cases were close household contacts of previously announced cases and that both persons had tested positive while in quarantine.

Health Secretary James Fong said one of the two new cases is the wife of an earlier positive case from Nausori on Viti Levu, while the other is the man’s 52-year-old aunt, who worked at a garment factory.

The aunt, he said, was a concern for officials because she had worked in a factory, which had been shut down since the restrictions were announced last week.

He said the woman’s case is under investigation, and screening for anyone she worked with her is underway.

The third case is a former border quarantine passenger who arrived from Papua New Guinea on April 9.

Dr Fong said the man had contact with a soldier who is the husband of the woman in Makoi who had tested positive.

He said the passenger had interacted with the soldier on the day of his discharge from the managed isolation quarantine (MIQ) facility.

The fourth case is a 68-year-old man in Rakiraki.

Dr Fong said the man’s case is being investigated because there was no link between him and any existing cases.

He said the man had tested positive after presenting himself to the Rakiraki Hospital, complaining of a cough and fever.

The fifth case is a Tongan man who had travelled from Guyana to Fiji and was on his way to Tonga. He arrived in Fiji on April 22, via Auckland.

So far, 98 people who were discharged from a quarantine on April 12-25, have been identified with 82 of them contacted and told to stay home.

The rest have also been contacted and will be tested, Dr Fong said.

He said all the latest Covid-19 patients are in a stable condition.

Areas of interest

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has released areas of interest in an effort to track anybody who could have come in contact with those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The ministry said members of the public who were present at the following locations and have not been contacted by officials are urged to remain at home and ring 158.

Suva-Nausori:

April 12: FNU Nabua

April 13: Evening at Burger King Nakasi

April 18: 4-6pm at Nadera Catholic Church

April 15: 12-2pm: BSP Thompson Street branch, FNPF Ellery Street, Caines Jannif on Renwick Road

April 17: After 6pm at John Wesley School

April 19: After 4.30pm at Bargain Box opposite Suva bus stand.

April 24: i-Taukei Affairs office Suva HQ

April 24: 10.30am-2pm at Manoca Kava Pounding Shop, Nausori

Navua:

April 16: 12-1pm at Navua Agriculture Office

Ra:

April 20-27: Ra Provincial office and compound

Fiji now has 116 Covid cases with 44 active and 26 locally-transmitted.

There have been 65 people recovered and two deaths reported since the country recorded its first case in March last year.