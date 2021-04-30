Man charged after police seize drugs at Fāua ferry terminal  

Police have arrested a 40-year-old Popua man with illicit drugs this morning at Fāua Port.

Police said they seized 198 marijuana packets, a total of 150.5 grams while arresting the suspect.

He is expected to appear in court next week.

Meanwhile, Police said they have also arrested and charged seven people since April 19 until today with possession of illicit drugs.

The suspects have been arrested from various locations in Tongatapu.

Police have seized 8.80 grams of methamphetamine, 199.11 grams of cannabis and drug utensil while these men were arrested.

The accused are ages between 26 and 40 and they are expected to appear in court.