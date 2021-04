A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck near Tongatapu this morning, with dozens reporting they felt the shaking, on social media.

The quake was 234km deep, and about 202.3km west-south-west of Nuku’alofa and Haveluloto.

It happened at 22.28am, the earthquake.usgs.gov reports.

Tonga Meteorological website said: “No Current Tsunami Advisory for Tonga”.

A number of people took to social media to report what they felt.

“Is this an earthquake?,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Why quaking like that.”