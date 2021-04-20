President Lord Fakafanua ‘relieved’ at international court dismissal decision saying preparation for October World Cup a ‘priority’

Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL) has been dismissed permanently from International Rugby League (IRL) after the decision was upheld by a Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) verdict yesterday.

The TNRL was expelled from the International Rugby League (IRL) in March last year, after a long-running battle over governance, money and a threatened player boycott.

CAS confirmed on Tuesday the resolution of the IRL’s Board to expel the TNRL from its membership had been upheld, after a two-day hearing was held in December.

The President of the IRL appointed rugby governing body Tonga Ma’a Tonga (TMT), Lord Fakafanua, told Kaniva News this morning he was “relieved” at the verdict.

Asked what TMT next move will be, he said: “This is a matter for the board to decide however, the biggest priority is preparing a team for the next international fixtures”.

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is expected to be held in England between 23 October 2021 and 27 November 2021.

The IRL has sole responsibility for deciding which organisation controls the game in Tonga.

This means any local rugby league governing bodY which wanted to become a member of the IRL must apply to the IRL for membership status.

TMT is now the sole governing body recognised by IRL.

Lord Fakafanua said he would welcome it if TNRL and TMT were merged.

“TNRL is a separate entity with Mate Ma’a Tonga. I would welcome the restoration of TNRL and Mate Ma’a Tonga on the international stage but this is a conversation that must be initiated between TMT and TNRL”.