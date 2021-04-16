Linda Filimoehala and her euphonium

By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

Linda Filimoehala is one of the busiest musicians in Auckland.

A euphonium player, she currently plays in three brass bands and is the music director of a fourth; she teaches at her family’s Music Academy and in schools.

Recently she came to our Auckland studio to talk with Tim Dodd.

Last year, after responding to a Facebook post, Linda was selected to represent New Zealand in an online performance of ‘Simple Gifts’ for the United Commonwealth Covid Music Project – a ‘never-before-attempted musical feat to combine the voices of musicians from the 54 member countries in one powerful virtual performance’.

You can see Linda in the video below at 3:55 – she’s fourth row from the top, second from the left.

Music details

HOROVITZ: Euphonium Concerto, excerpt – Linda Filimoehala (euphonium), University of Auckland Symphony Orchestra/Uwe Grodd (RNZ)

BRACKETT arr Michael Higgins: Simple Gifts, excerpt – Dionysus Ensemble & Commonwealth musicians (Leonie Adams LA2020)

SYKES: Carnival Cocktail, excerpt – Linda Filimoehala (euphonium), Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery Brass Band / Steven Booth (private recording)