Hu‘atolitoli notorious inmate dies in hospital from suspected heart attack

A prisoner was rushed to Vaiola hospital before he died on Monday 19.

Heamani Lōpeti, 45, was serving as a prisoner at Hu’atolitoli before he died from a suspected heart attack, a relative who was very close with the deceased claimed.

The notorious prisoner was sent to jail for a number of offences he committed which range from armed robbery, causing bodily harm and escaping custody.

Perhaps the most violent crimes he committed included a machete attack on November 2014 which left a son of a prison warden injured.

Lōpeti and a friend entered a house at the Hu’atolitoli compound and attacked the 18-year-old son with the machete. The teenager who was sleeping in the house injured his leg.

He was at the time a prisoner but was on a weekend leave while the incident happened.

Tributes have flooded in for Lōpeti with relatives saying people never knew about the good side of his life.

“You came and stayed with me in my apartment in 1993 and you helped babysitting my son. You just turned up recently at my office and told me you have changed and accepted Jesus,” a commenter wrote on Facebook.

“You bragged you were from Nomuka and said that you have changed and now I understand what you meant,” another commenter wrote.

A priest who wrote that he taught Lopeti at high school said he would offer a Mass in his memory.

The Prison Department was contacted for comment.