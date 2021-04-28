Gov’t waiving whale watching radio licence fees raises further curiosity over rejection of $3,500 license suspension request

Another year of exemption has been approved for the whale watching and swimming operators who must pay annual licencing fees to allow them to use radio communications while providing their services to the public.

The exemption only applies to holders who have licences for Very High Frequency (VHF) and High Frequency (HF) radio communication devices.

The Ministry of Communication (MEIDECC) said yesterday this has been decided due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

While the whale watching businesses were pleased about the announcement some wanted to know why the government did not apply the same justification to other whale watching licence fees since the pandemic impact affected them as well.

It is understood a meeting was conducted in Nuku’alofa last week in an attempt to continue pushing for the government to waive the three-year whale watching licences and insurance fees.

It is also understood the organisers wanted to ask the prime minister to intervene.

Minister of Tourism

Concerned whale watching operators who spoke anonymously with Kaniva news wanted to know why the Communication Minister could waive the radio licence fees while at the same time the Minister of Tourism told them she has no power to defer the payment for the whale watching and swimming licences.

As we reported last week, the Minister of Tourism Akosita Lavulavu told the Vava’u operators this month if they did not pay their fees on time their licences would be cancelled.

Lavulavu was responding after the operators requested to defer or waive the $3,500 fees for another year because of border closures. The amount was the total of TOP$1500 per boat licence fee and TOP$2000 for a third party insurance which valid for three years.

Food duties exemption

As Kaniva News reported previously, the operators have questioned the response from the Minister of Tourism after it was clear the government can make special decision when the country was in a state of emergency.

The Prime Minister has recently extended the State of Emergency for another month, until 10 May, due to ongoing concerns around the global spread of Covid-19.

The Minister of Customs and Revenue has used such power to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 by announcing last year that his Ministry has allowed duty exemption on food and household items imported from overseas countries.

MEIDECC announcement

“Due to the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Communications Sector, the Government of Tonga is extending the exemption of the Whale Watching Industry license fees for another 12 months period commencing April 2021 – March 2022.” the MEIDECC said yesterday Tuesday 27.

“The exemption only applies for license holders of VHF and HF Radio Communication in the Whale Watching Industry”.