Funeral service held for US car crash victim Samuela Malu’amaka Tupola

Friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Samuela Malu’amaka Tupola today Friday 2 (NZ time), almost three weeks after he died in a car crash near Las Vegas in the early hours of Saturday morning March 14.

Tupola, 23, was traveling with two of his cousins and two friends northbound on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on their way back to Utah, when a sedan traveling south in the northbound lanes hit their vehicle head-on, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

His family alleged the fatal incident involved a driver “driving the wrong way on the freeway, heading straight into their car” before the vehicle in which the deceased was travelling in was “hit head on, and shortly after a semi behind them couldn’t stop and hit their car as well”.

His obituary said: “Our beloved son, brother, and friend, Samuela Malu’amaka Tupola, passed away at the age of 23 due to complications from a tragic car accident on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

“Samuela was the first of two beloved sons born to father, Viliamu Tupola and their mother, Temutisa Maile who was his heart.

“Samuela was born on February 9, 1998, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a loving son to both his parents and best friend to his brother, Soseti Tupola.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he was called to serve a full-time LDS mission in the Cape Coast Ghana Mission..

“We will miss his kindness, knowledge, and insights in hopes for inclusion for all”.

A Family Service will be held Thursday, April 1st, 2021 from 10:00-11:00am at the SL 2nd YSA Tongan Ward 3805 S Main Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84115.