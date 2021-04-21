Four dead bodies arrive in Vava‘u by MV ‘Otuanga‘ofa

Four different funeral services were expected to be held in Vava’u this week after the MV ‘Otuanga’ofa docked at the Puatalefusi wharf this afternoon Wednesday 21.

The inter-island ferry brought the deceased from various places in Tongatapu including Niua Toputapu.

Among them was a church minister and teacher Rev Sione Hautau Taufa.

He was the Free Wesleyan Church superintendent in Niua Toputapu and teacher at a government school there.

People from around Tonga’s teaching and church communities have expressed their shock and sadness at the sudden death of Hautau.

They took his death into heart not only because of their special connections but the fact that somebody who chose to serve the two Niuas – Niua Toputapu and Niua Fo’ou, have hearts of gold.

These were people who vowed to walk extra mile to make sure good education and religion reached the two islands which are regarded as the most remote islands in the world. Normally a vessel and an aircraft from Tongatapu arrives at the Niuas once a month with passengers, goods for the shops, petrol and mail.

“We were anointed together (with Hautau) during the Free Wesleyan Church conference 1999 and he was a friend at the church’s mission. Love his wife Meliame, the children and the kāinga. May God gives you tranquility and calm through this very difficult time of mourning. Rest In Peace Sione Hautau,” a heartfelt tribute posted to Facebook by Rev Dr Nasili Vaka’uta.