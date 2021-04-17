Tourism Minister Akosita Lavulavu is ‘out of touch with reality’, critics say

The response from the Minister of Tourism Akosita Lavulavu rejecting requests from Vava’u whale watching operators to waive or defer their $3500 licence fees due to border closure has ignited a backlash from the local business community and their supporters.

As Kaniva News reported this week, Lavulavu has sent a clear and tough message to the operators.

The Minister said: “As an option, please note if applicants and licence holders do not pay their licence fees, their insurance, or fail to provide any other requirement for licences, that this will be deemed a breach of licence conditions. The licence will be cancelled, although you will be encouraged to re-apply for your licence whenever you decide to begin operating again”.

She also told the operators that “all issued licences continue to be in effect despite Covid-19. Any fees required to be paid in accordance to the law must be paid”.

The Minster said the licence period cannot be extended to more than three years, “for any reason”.

She said she has no power under Tourism regulations to defer or waive the three-year term licence fees.

As Kaniva News reported, the operators after receiving the Minister’s response to their requests have questioned the power of the government given by the laws to make special decision when the country was in a state of emergency.

Last week the Prime Minister has extended the State of Emergency for another month, until 10 May, due to ongoing concerns around the global spread of Covid-19.

The Minister of Customs and Revenue has used such power to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 by announcing last year that his Ministry has allowed duty exemption on food and household items imported from overseas countries.

Reactions

Reactions from people commenting on social media widely perceived the minister’s response as a show of lack of common sense and part of the young minister’s serial incompetence.

Some commenters mocked Lavulavu’s touting as a law-abiding minister and this was why she cannot bend the tourism rules so she can approve the requests from the whale watching operators.

“Stop saying that you are law-abiding because you are now facing court because you are being accused of committing serious frauds,” a commenter wrote.

“Seriously she needs to sit back and open her eyes. That is so sad,” a commenter on Tonga Expats and Locals Facebook group wrote, under a post the group shared our story on Thursday headed: “Tourism Minister tells Vava’u business whale operators to either pay $3,500 licence fees or lose it despite appeal to consider border lockdown”.

More than 1,700 members of this group consisted mostly of palangi business operators in Tonga and their supporters.

“What planet is she on when the tourists aren’t generating any income and the businesses have been desicrated. Open your ears and eyes,” another wrote.

“Exactly where is all the sense in all these fees or rather look at all the nonsense in all these fees, all other countries trying to help their tourism industries but not Tonga”.

“Hopeless government that is completely out of touch with real life. A filthy disgrace from the ruling class and a notable show of worse to come”.

Anti-palangi campaign

The perception of the commenters appears to show the response from the minister was part of an anti-palangi campaign.

“The Ministry has made it clear in the past that they would want Tourism in the hands of Tongans only. This is a way of getting rid of non Tonga Operators”, one commenter wrote.

“Stupidity at its best. Do they want Tonga to have a tourism industry left when borders do open”.

“This display only goes to show the lack of understanding and the inability to function as a smart leader who should be ready to adapt improvise and overcome the present situation. as long as we are lead by fools we will suffer the consequences”.

FAKAMATALA FAKATONGA

Kuo ‘ikai toe longo e kau palangi fakalele mamata’anga tofua’a taufito kia kinautolu kau muli mei Vava’u’ ‘enau mamahi he tali ‘a e Ministā Takimamata’ ne ‘oange mo taukave’i ‘ene muimui he lao’ pea ko ia ai ‘e ‘ikai ke ne tali ‘enau kole ke ki’i toloi atu e totongi ‘enau laiseni $3,500. Kuo nau fehu’ia ai ‘a e me’a ‘oku ui ko e konisenisi mo’ui mo e ‘atamai lelei ‘i he taimi ‘o e faingata’a’ (State of Emergency). ‘Oku toe fehu’ia foki ko e hā ‘oku lava ai pe ‘e he Minisitā Kasitomu’ ia ‘o to’o fakataimi ‘a e totongi tute ‘o e ngaahi koloa’ ke tokoni ki he kakai’ kae ‘ikai lava ia ‘e he Minsitā Takimamata ‘o fai e me’a tatau ki he kau fakalele pisinisi Takimamata’.