Car dealership owner jailed for defrauding clients of TOP$ 59,950

A car dealer who took more than $59,950 in deposits for cars he never delivered has been jailed for three years.

The final 12 months of the sentence was suspended on conditions for a period of two years from the date of her release.

Malia Selupe was charged with five counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and taking large deposits for cars he had advertised for sale and never supplied the goods.

Selupe operated a car dealer business called “Tavatu’utolu Motors”.

She held the business out as being able to import motor vehicles from Japan through online bidding and sales.

Between May 2016 and August 2017, Selupe received a total of $59,950 from four complainants for the purchase of motor vehicles.

None of the vehicles ordered ever arrived in Tonga. At the time, the prisoner gave the purchasers a raft of different excuses mostly concerning difficulties with or delays caused by the supposed Japanese supplier.

Despite assurances to some of the purchasers that they would receive refunds, none eventuated.