A 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody after an alleged shooting Saturday in Kolomotu’a killed an 18-year-old boy from Lapaha.

Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea, of Tonga Police said the firearms incident occurred at a residence in Kolomotu’a, Matangi Tonga Online reports.

It said the 18-year-old died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Police investigation continues.

No further details were available this evening.