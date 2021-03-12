Your ‘sister ‘Ana’, who died last year, happy to meet you, grieving mum says as she laments death of second daughter

The grieving mum of a young Tongan mother whose death was being investigated by Police in Auckland said her daughter texted her at work last week asking if she was okay.

‘Alilia Teu Kata said that was the last time she heard from her daughter.

As we reported yesterday, Toakase Finau’s body was discovered after police went to the property, on McNally Rd, Pukekohe to conduct a bail check on Wednesday and found a man with critical injuries.

The body of the 29-year-old was found in a car, Police said.

Speaking to Kaniva News, Kata alleged a letter from Finau’s husband was found in a room which led to Police being called to the scene.

“Police are still investigating the incident,” Kata said.

It is understood, the deceased’s older sister ‘Ana died last year.

Kata wrote on Facebook that her daughter ‘Ana will be happy to see Finau.

“You are gone and will never come back, tears, tears, tears,” Kata wrote.