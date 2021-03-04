Watch live: Tsunami update from government

Civil Defence are providing an update on the tsunami threat and earthquakes that struck New Zealand this morning.

Kiri Allan is now speaking and GNS seismologist Bill Fry will also be at the conference.

Multiple tsunami warnings have been issued by Civil Defence this morning after a 8.1 magnitude quake near the Kermadec Islands.

The quake was at a depth of 10km.

It is the third earthquake this morning following a 7.4 quake near the Kermadec Islands earlier, and a 7.1 quake off New Zealand’s east coast.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is warning of flooding of coastal land in the West Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Ahipara, and the East Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Whangārei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki and Great Barrier Island.

It is telling people near the coast from the Bay of Islands to Whangārei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay, and Great Barrier Island must move immediately to nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible.

The National Crisis Management Centre – or Beehive bunker – has been stood up in response to multiple major earthquakes and tsunami warnings.

NEMA is leading the response and coordinating with local Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups.

The Officials Committee for Domestic and External Security Coordination – a high level committee brought together to respond to serious security events has not been stood up at this stage – but is ready in case it needs to.

Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan and National Controller Roger Ball are providing the update at Parliament.