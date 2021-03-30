Tongan man in Hawai‘i charged after attempting to meet minors for sex

An undercover sting in Maui, Hawai’i focusing on those who seek to have sex with children has resulted in seven arrests — including a Tongan man identified as Finehafo’ou Hafoka, 26, of Kahului.

The suspects were arrested on Friday and Sunday and charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child, the Hawai’i News Now reported.

“Several suspects also face a charge of promoting pornography or electronic indecency.

Police said the accused allegedly talked online to individuals they believed were underage minors,” it said.

They then took “substantial steps” to meet the underage person for sex, the paper quoted Police as saying.

“Instead, the alleged offenders were met with law enforcement officers.

Bail for each of the suspects has been set at $150,000.

“The online sexual exploitation of young children and teenagers alike in our community is happening and is a real threat,” Maui Police said in a news release..

“The offenders come from all different walks of life and all different backgrounds.

“The only commonality is the lasting emotional and physical damage that they do to our children,”

“All cases have been turned over to the county’s prosecuting attorney for review.

Operation Keiki Shield is led by the state Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children task force, and involves the work of local and state enforcement officers.”