Suspected murder suicide followed family violence as prayer vigil announced after death of Tongan couple

(AUCKLAND, NZ) A father who died in hospital after his wife’s body was found in a car on Wednesday is believed to have killed her before taking his own life.

He has been identified by the family as Viliami Latu, who was on electronically-monitored bail before the tragic incident occurred.

Police confirmed his death yesterday, Saturday morning.

He and wife, Toakase Finau, 29, are survived by four children. Three sons and one daughter. The eldest is 10 year-old while the youngest was three-year-old, their grandmother, Finau’s mother Alilia Teu Kata told Kaniva News.

Reports said Latu allegedly breached bail several weeks before the killing at his brother’s house in Pukekohe.

Detectives believe Latu killed Finau before attempting to take his own life, according to reports.

Kata told Kaniva News her family were holding a meeting to see if the couple could be buried together.

Toakase’s family have announced a prayer vigil plan for her funeral services.

It said the first failotu was expected to be held in Ōtāhuhu at 13 Pukeiti Road this Thursday 18.

The body of Finau is expected to be buried this Saturday.

Stuff reported that “Neighbours and people who shared a house with the couple at their former rental property in Ōtara have described an abusive relationship where Finau would often be seen with injuries including black eyes.”

“Others described Latu wandering the streets of Ōtara with a machete after staying up for days at a time.”

Kata said a note was found with Finau’s body on Wednesday. She said she was with her before she left to go to Pukekohe the week before her death.

She said she told Finau to leave her only daughter Siunipa with her.

Finau later texted Kata after she left asking if she was okay.

Kata said that was the last message she received from Finau.