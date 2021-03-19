Slain Tongan daughter promises ‘cake for her mum’s birthday’ today; instead of celebration mum laments her daughter’s violent death

“She told me she would come with a birthday cake and candle for me to blow out. It’s a pity that it did not happen,” ‘Alilia Teu Kata told Kaniva News of a special gift her murdered daughter promised for her birthday today Friday 19 March.

The bodies of her daughter Toakase Finau and her husband Viliami Latu are expected to be laid to rest at 9am tomorrow morning Saturday, March 20 at the Manukau Memorial Garden in Papatoetoe.

Kata’s reactions during her birthday appear to show she was attempting to cope with the tragedy that killed her daughter. She has welcomed her friends and members of her family who have paid tributes and wished her well on her special day.

“I would like to thank our heavenly father for the love and blessing in which I have another year of life. Happy birthday to me,” Kata wrote on Facebook in Tongan.

The outpouring of love and birthday wishes for Kata’s birthday on social media showed how she was overwhelmed with support after the tragic death of her daughter.

“Happy birthday ‘Alilia Teu Kata on this very devastating day,” a commenter wrote on Facebook.

“We love you and thinking of you while you are grieving your daughter’s death,” another wrote.

The wake tonight at the Kingwater & Sons Funeral, Burial and Cremation, Ōtāhuhu, has brought together both families of the couple to mourn their deaths in front of their coffins.

The body of estranged Finau of Māngere, was found at a property on McNally Road, Pukekohe while Police carrying out a bail check on Wednesday 10. Latu was also found at the property with critical injuries and rushed to hospital where he died two days later.

Latu, the father of Finau’s four children, was on electronic bail following a violent rampage where he shoved a child from a moving car before allegedly assaulting a witness, Stuff reported.

It is believed he contacted Finau last week wanting to see their children at his court-appointed bail address.

Finau’s family also believed the couple met after Finau arrived and discussed their relationship during which Finau appeared to have declined a suggestion by Latu for them to reunite.