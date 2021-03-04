Repeated complaints against Vava‘u restaurant’s sanitation conditions met with inaction, Town Officer claims

Neiafu Town Officer Vava Lapota claimed he has lodged a number of complaints about what he described as poor conditions of a restaurant in Vava’u but were met with no action from Health Authority.

Lapota said his complaints included the restaurant allegedly operating without a proper drainage system for dirty water collected through their sinks.

He also complaint that the dirty water was collected before it was allegedly dumped into the seas.

He said there were concerns whether the restaurant followed the standard of sanitation required by the laws.

The restaurant and the Neiafu Health authority could not be reached for comment.

The Town Officer said he also complaint to senior officers who visited Vava’u from Nuku’alofa recently about the conditions of the restaurant.

Lapota shared photos of the situations with Kaniva News.

He said he was worried about the health and safety of the people in Vava’u who were using the restaurant’s services.