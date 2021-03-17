Footage shows police pull over bus driver caught driving wrong way on road

Kuo fakahā 'e he letiō Nuku'alofa 88.6 FM ko e vitiō 'eni 'o ha me'a 'eni ne hoko 'i Tonga 'o nau tuku hake ki he'enau peesi Feisipuka' 'i he 'aho 10 'o Mā'asi' ni. Ne 'ikai lava e Kaniva' ke ne fakapapau'i tau'atāina 'a e kakano 'o e vitioo' ni. Ka 'oku 'asi ai ko ha pasi 'eni ngali ne 'i ai ha'ane pāsese ne lele ia 'i he leini to'omata'u' fehangahangai mo hono leini totonu 'i to'ohema ne tonu ke lele ai'. Ne mahino ne kiu 'a e hala' 'o hoko ai e fakakaukau fakatu'utāmaki ko 'eni. 'Oku hā he vitioo' ngali ne lolotonga kiu atu 'a e me'alele 'a e kau polisi he leini hema' 'o nau ta'ofi ai pe 'a e faka'uli'.

Video footage caught the moment a bus believed to have passengers inside drove down the wrong side of what appear to be a Tongatapu main road towards oncoming traffic.

The footage shows a bus driving towards vehicles driving in the opposite direction down the main road.

The bus can be seen swerving to the side as a white car headed towards it.

It was at that moment a Police van which was sitting in traffic on the left lane can be seen before the bus was pulled over to the left side of the road.

Kaniva News could not independently verify the authenticity of the material.

A motorist managed to capture the blunder, uploading it to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok before it was shared to Facebook by Radio 88.6 Nuku’alofa on March 10.

““Thank you to our listeners. Not only you all report on the traffic but you send photos & videos of reckless drivers. Keep them coming & we will keep posting them. Thank you to Tonga Police for stopping this silly bus driver,” the Radio captioned the footage, followed by the hashtag “. #saiaupito #ohnono #busdrivers #police #tonga”.

“Serves you right,” a commenter said.

“It’s about time to have bus lane,” another wrote.

The video clip was accompanied by the song Oh No by the American rapper Kiam Akasi Holley who is known by her stage name Capone.

Police could not be reached for comment.