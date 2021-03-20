Mother warns her kāinga to keep the peace describing Toakase and Viliami’s funeral services as ‘wonderful’ after their burial services today

The funeral services of a slain daughter and her husband, who police believed he killed her before attempting to take his own life and later died in hospital had been described as wonderful.

Mother of four Toakase Finau, 29, and father of her children Viliami Latu, 31, were buried together in one grave at the Manukau Memorial Garden, Papatoetoe this morning.

Videographer Rev Vosailangi Sikalu who filmed the burial services said it was a saddening event.

Finau’s mother ‘Alilia Teu Kata acknowledged the inspiring way the families have grieved together asking her own family and kāinga to leave everything behind.

“To my kāinga (relatives) if you are sympathising (with Toakase) leave Viliami alone as Toakase’s paternal side were not happy with me on that,” Kata posted on Facebook this afternoon.

She said she was not a person who interfered with other people’s affairs.

Last night Kata spoke during the couple’s wake. She described Finau as unique and loving among all her five children. She said Finau was her second daughter and the third was ‘Ana who died in April last year.

The couple’s tragedy haunted the Tongan community since their tragic deaths were revealed in the news last week.

Some of Toakase’s kāinga and friends couldn’t bear the situation and attempts by both families to handle it with respect and dignity didn’t deter them from venting their frustrations on Facebook.

After Kaniva posted news with double headshot photos of the couple and shared them to Facebook some supporters of Toakase didn’t accept it.

“Can you please delete Viliami’s photo,” a commenter said.

“I wouldn’t want to be buried together with my killer if I was the victim,” another wrote.

As we reported earlier this week, tributes had been also shared online for Lātū.

A commenter said he was surprised at “how he chose that pathway for him and his wife to go through”.

Finau’s family believed Latu contacted Finau last week wanting to see their children at his court-appointed bail address in Pukekohe.

Finau’s family also believed the couple met after Finau arrived and discussed their relationship during which Finau appeared to have declined a suggestion by Latu for them to reunite.