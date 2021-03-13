Man dies in hospital two days after his wife Toakase’s body found in car

The man critically injured in an incident at a McNally Road, Pukekohe address on Wednesday 10 March has died overnight in hospital.

Kaniva News can now reveal the man was Toakase Finau’s husband, the young Tongan mother Police found her body in a car on Wednesday.

Their death will be referred to the Coroner, Police said this afternoon.

Speaking to Kaniva News, Toakase’s mother ‘Alilia Teu Kata has confirmed the couple’s relationship saying the man’s name was Viliami.

Kata said the couple left behind four children, their daughter and three sons.

She said Toakase, from Māngere in South Auckland, was with her before she left to go to Pukekohe last week.

A report by Stuff this week said Viliami had only been staying at the address for a few weeks, and he was on electronically-monitored bail.

It is understood, Toakase’s older sister ‘Ana died last year.