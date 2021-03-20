Man arrested after Lord Dalgety assaulted in his home

Police have charged a 26-year-old man from Veitongo with attempted robbery and bodily harm.

The suspect was arrested on March 16 after Lord Dalgety of Sikotilani Tonga, 76, was assaulted during an attempted armed robbery at his home in Ha’ateiiho last month.

He is remanded in police custody to appear at the Magistrate’s Court later this week after the incident on February 8.

As Kaniva News reported last week, Lord Dalgety was reportedly rushed to Vaiola hospital.

Police reportedly said the king’s noble received minor injuries and nothing was stolen from his house.

The Scottish QC and former Conservative politician was charged with perjury over evidence he gave to a Royal Commission into the 2009 sinking of the MV Princess Ashika ferry, which claimed the lives of 74 people.

READ MORE:

Lord Dalgety was secretary of the firm which operated the government-owned ferry. An official report into the disaster described him as an “evasive” character who “clearly lacks integrity and honesty”, and who was “unfit to hold such an important position”.

However, the Tongan life peer was cleared in 2012 after the court case against him was thrown out due to insufficient evidence.