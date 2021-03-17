Ha‘apai governor who is a former lawmaker guilty of possessing unlawful turtle meat

A Supreme Court judge has found the former legislator who is now the Ha’apai Governor guilty of unlawful possessing of 198kg of turtle meat.

Viliami Manuopangai Hingano, 46, was in possession of the turtle meat out of the shell, without it being certified by an authorised officer that it came from a turtle of legal size, contrary to regulation 24 (g) of the Fisheries Management (Conservation) Regulations, Matangi Tonga Online reported.

Justice Laki Niu said: “Ignorance of the law is not a defence to any offence,” after the governor claimed he did not know the Fisheries Management laws.

He was elected to Parliament in 2014 but was defeated in the 2017 general election.

As Kaniva News reported in March last year, a shipment of illegal sea turtle meat bound for Nuku’alofa was seized by Tongan authorities.

More than 190 kg had been found in the shipment at Queen Sālote Wharf.

The meat together with shells were deemed illegal because they were not certified by an authorised Fisheries officer, a statement from the Ministry of Fisheries said at the time.

“Failure to comply, is an offence under the FMA 2002,” it said.

It said the ship departed Pangai, Ha’apai and heading straight to Tongatapu before the seizure.

Police confiscated the turtle meat in a cargo onboard the MV ‘Otuanga’ofa ferry last year, the webpage said.

“The Officer in Charge of the Fishery Office in Pangai, Ha’apai confirmed that the accused had no permit to kill turtles in Ha’apai.”

According to the Fishing Manegement Regulations, no person shall — (d) at any time fish, capture or destroy any male turtle the shell length of which is less than 45 centimetres as illustrated in Schedule 9; (e) fish for, capture, possess, sale or purchase, or destroy any turtle during the closed season specified in Schedule 12;

Hingano was the MP for Ha'apai 12. The King approved the appointment of Viliami Manuopangai Hingano as the new Governor of Ha'apai on 26 January 2021.

He replaces Dr Mohenoa Puloka.