Family ask for prayer as man hospitalised after alleged machete attack in Lapaha

The family of a man who was taken to hospital in a serious condition are asking the community to pray for him.

It is understood a machete was involved in a fight before the victim was injured.

A sister told Kaniva News he was allegedly beaten during an incident at the Feitu’u Lalo in Lapaha.

The man was only named on Facebook as Sitefi.

“We have nothing to offer and we ask for your prayers for our brother. Lord we ask that you make everything possible,” a caption posted to Facebook with photos purported to show the victim lying in hospital with head and hand injuries.

The details of the incident were still unknown.

Authorities could not be reached for comment.