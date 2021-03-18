Deaths, injuries after ‘serious incident’ in Epsom – police

This RNZ.co.nz story is republished with permission

Police have confirmed two people are dead and a third is in a critical condition after a “serious incident” in Epsom.

Police said they were called to an address at The Drive, Epsom about 11.30am and found two people with critical injuries. The pair died despite efforts to help them.

A third person found at the home was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police put a scene guard in place.

St John Ambulance said there was a rapid response team, three incident managers and one crew on site.

An RNZ reporter near the scene in Epsom said there was a cordon and police vehicles nearby.

An area of Green Lane Road West and The Drive was cordoned off to pedestrians.

Emergency services refused to comment further on the nature of the incident at this stage.

Police expect to provide more details shortly.

More to come…