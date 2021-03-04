Live: Tsunami warning after 7.2m earthquake shakes upper North Island

This RNZ news is republished with permission

A tsunami warning has been issued for NZ’s coastal areas after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the North Island.

Civil Defence says people near the coast who felt a long or strong quake should move immediately to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones or as far inland as possible.

Nearly 60,000 people have reported feeling the quake on GeoNet.

It struck at 2.27am, 100km east of Te Araroa.

GeoNet has described the quake as being severe.

Photo: GeoNet

The National Emergency Management Agency is assessing the quake to determine if there is a tsunami risk to New Zealand.

It says people in coastal areas should:

Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, and NZCivilDefence Twitter

Listen to local Civil Defence authorities

Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats)

Stay off beaches and shore areas

Do not go sightseeing

Share this information with family, neighbours and friends

By 3am, nearly 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet’s website.

Many of them have taken to social media to describe the jolt.

More to come…