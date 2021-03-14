Auckland cafe first business charged for not displaying Covid QR code

This story by RNZ.co.nz is republished with permission

The owner of the first business to be prosecuted for not displaying the official Covid tracer QR code will appear in court next month.

Worksafe has charged Auckland cafe owner Dilip Rupa with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Rupa appreared in the Auckland District Court today, but Judge Claire Ryan declared a conflict of interest.

She said she was working for her late father, Kevin Ryan QC, when he represented Rupa on another matter some years ago.

Rupa is due to appear in court on April 19.

It was the fifth appearance for the case, three of which Rupa did not attend.