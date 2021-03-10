Covid 19 coronavirus: Two million Kiwis to be vaccinated in 4 months – rollout plan unveiled

This RNZ.co.nz story is republished with permission

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are giving an update on Covid-19 cases and the nationwide vaccine rollout plan.

Watch live:

Border workers and their families have been the first to get the jab, with more than 50,000 frontline health workers next in line.

The plan being announced is expected to set out broadly what happens after that and will include indications on when certain groups can expect to be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Monday the government had bought enough of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for every New Zealander, with an additional 8.5 million doses purchased. She said the deal would simplify the vaccine rollout by cutting down on additional equipment and training requirements for other vaccines.

Yesterday there were four cases of the novel coronanvirus in managed isolation and none in the community.

More to come…