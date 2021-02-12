Tributes flow for Ha’apai custom officer

A Ha’apai Custom Officer has been remembered as a “great mate” who touched the hearts of many.

Fonua Fe’ao was allegedly killed following a car accident in Pangai on Thursday, reports said.

He has been described as a brother to everyone and being friendly in a way one could tell he did it to show how he valued their kāinga connections.

“Rest easy… you will be missed by many, lots of love to your family,” a commenter said on Facebook.

Others wrote that they could not believe a great mate had been “taken way too early”.

“You touched the hearts of many and will be missed by all. Sending my love to your family.”

Fe’ao’s death came after a government senior officer died in a single-vehicle crash in Pangai, Ha’apai in October last year.

Kali Taumoe’anga who worked for the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications was driving a government van when the fatal accident occurred.