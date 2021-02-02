Tongan young rugby player fighting for life after unprovoked attack by Mongrel Mob gang member

(NZ) A 19-year-old Tongan man was fighting for his life in hospital after an unprovoked attack in Christchurch early on Sunday morning.

Leni Taufaeteau was knocked unconscious by a Mongrel Mob member in front of dozens of onlookers.

The incident was caught on camera, footage released by police as they continue to hunt for Taufateau’s attacker.

“Taufateau, who moved to Christchurch from Tonga on a rugby scholarship at St Thomas of Canterbury College, had spent the day playing at a rugby league tournament before going to a prize-giving and on to a friend’s 21st birthday,” Stuff reported.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves confirmed that Taufateau’s attacker was a Mongrel Mob member who was in town socialising.

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Oxford Terrace in the early hours of 31 January 2021.

At around 1am a man was punched in an unprovoked attack by another male causing the victim to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

The offender was one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time and is described as Maori with tattoos on his arms, wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandana wrapped around his wrist.

Given the large numbers of people who were in the area at the time, Police believe members of the public may have videos or photographs of the assault and/or the offender.

Anyone who has information about the assault is encouraged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210131/5776 or anonymously on 0800 Crimestoppers.

FAKAMATALA FAKA-TONGA

‘Oku kei fakaakeake ‘i ha tu’unga faingata’a’ia ‘a Leni Taufateau, 19, ‘i ha falemahaki ‘i Kalaiseesi, Nu’u Sila hili hano ‘ohofi ta’e tene fakatupunga ha me’a ‘i he hengihengi Sāpate’. ‘Oku tukuaki’i ‘e he kau polisi’ ‘a e tā fakalavea’ ni ki ha tangata Maori mei he kau kengi Mongorel Mob. Na’e ma’u ‘a e me’a ne hoko’ ‘i ha vitiō le’o ‘o to’o mei ai ‘e he kau polisi e ‘ata ‘o e toko taha ko ‘eni ‘oku tukuaki’i ki ai ‘a e ‘ohofi’ ‘o tuku mai ki he kakai’ na’a ‘oku ‘ilo taha ki ai pea fakahoko ange. Ko Taufateau ne toki ha’u mei Tonga ‘o ako ‘i ha sikolasipi ‘akapulu ‘iunioni ‘i he St Thomas of Canterbury College.