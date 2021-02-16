Tongan returnee in isolation at Tanoa hotel denied chance to see dead wife

The family of a returnee in managed isolation who was denied exemptions to see his deceased wife said they accepted the decision.

‘Anau Ki he Sina Pateta Fakena. Photo/Facebook

Alatini Fakena was one of more than dozen returnees or Tongan applicants in overseas countries who have been denied seeing their loved ones since the kingdom went into lockdown since March 2020.

The rejection of his compassionate exemption application was reported by Radio FM 89.5 this morning.

The broadcaster has quoted Ministry of Health Deputy CEO Dr Reynold Ofanoa saying it was not an easy decision to make after authorities made thoughtful considerations and have eventually informed the applicant he was a risk to public health.

As Kaniva News reported last week, ‘Alatini, who was currently being isolated at the Tanoa Hotel after arriving from New Zealand, has pleaded with authorities to allow him see his deceased wife.

Meanwhile, a status posted to ‘Alatini’s Facebook page which appears to have come from a family member said they accepted the decision by the authority.

It said they did not want the community to perceive him as a person who is posing a public health safety risk.

“And no — we don’t need anyone to say anything about the MOH and all essential workers about this matter . We would not want Alatini to come out and to be labeled as a “coronavirus carrier” or later pronounced as a positive case !” the post said.

‘Ānau Ki he Sina Fakena passed away peacefully at Vaiola Hospital on Thursday 11.

She is survived by her husband ‘Alatini and their three children.