Second Tropical Cyclone Bina brews in Fiji; TC Ana intensifies to Cat 3 as it aims for Tonga

A second tropical cyclone has formed in Fiji at midnight February 1 and has been named Tropical Cyclone Bina.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service track map, Category One Bina is located Northwest of Fiji and is anticipated to track southeastwards towards the country.

The Weather Office says TC Bina is a fast-moving system.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Ana has been upgraded to a severe category three system as of midnight.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system is currently moving at 13km/hr over open waters.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service track map, TC Ana is moving further away from Kadavu and is picking up speed.

Tonga Met said this morning February 1 at 5am TC Ana on its current track, could bring destructive storm force winds to Tonga.

It is expected to make landfall at Tele-ki-Tonga and Tele-ki-Tokelau and delivered damaging gale force winds to Haapai, Tongatapu and Eua groups by late today or early Tuesday.

Associated strong winds, cloudy conditions with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorm continues to affect Tonga.

A storm warning remains in force for Tele-Ki-Tonga and Tele-Ki-Tokelau coastal waters.

A gale warning remains in force for the island groups and coastal waters of Ha’apai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Niuas and Vava’u land areas and coastal waters.

A heavy damaging swell and small craft advisory remains in force for all of Tonga coastal waters.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remains in force for all of Tonga land areas.