Schools announce closure due to heavy rains, strong weather warning

Government schools across Tongatapu and ‘Eua have closed for Tuesday, Feb 9 as Tropical Depression 09F could develop into a tropical cyclone west of the Niuas.

Tonga Met Services said this morning at 6am that a gale warning is now in force for all of Tonga land areas and coastal waters.

It said a heavy damaging swell warning is now in force for all of Tonga coastal waters.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remain in force for all of Tonga land areas.

A small craft advisory remains in force for all of Tonga coastal waters.

“Please note all government primary and secondary schools in Tongatapu and ‘Eua are cancelled today due to the heavy rain resulting in flooding in some low lying areas,” the Ministry of Education and Training said in statement this morning.

“No cancellation of primary and secondary schools for Ha’apai, Vava’u, Niua Toputapu and Niua Fo’ou, they will continue school as usual for today.

“Teachers will report to work at their respective schools.”