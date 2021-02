This RNZ.co.nz new is republished with permission

The National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science say they are assessing whether a tsunami warning needs to be issued in this country after a big 7-point-9 magnitude quake close to New Caledonia.

Photo: 123rf

They say if any tsunami from this area – southeast of the Loyalty Islands – were to affect New Zealand, it would not arrive for three hours.

The quake happened at 20 minutes past 2 o’clock this morning.