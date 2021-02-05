New Supreme Court judge appointed for Nuku’alofa

British prosecutor and lawyer Nicholas Cooper​ has been made a Supreme Court judge.

The Registrar of Supreme Court announced the appointment of Cooper this afternoon.

“Privy Council approved the appointment of MR Nicholas Cooper of the United Kingdom as a judge of the Supreme Court of Tonga,” it said.

“The Lord Chief Justice has directed that on 1 March 2021 commencing 10am a ceremony is to be conducted in Court 1 to welcome Hon Justice Cooper and to farewell the Hon. Acting justice Langi.”

Acting Judge Langi will complete her current appointment on 26 February 2021 and return to service as a Senior Magistrate with enhanced jurisdiction in that court.

Prior to his appointment, Judge designate Cooper was a member of 15 New Bridge Street Chambers in London where he practised in criminal defence work and more recently as a Level 3 prosecutor.

He has specialised in a number of areas of criminal law including financial crime, large scale Class A drug supply by criminal gangs and corruption in public officials.