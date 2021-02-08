New coronavirus rule: Tonga declares free of Covid-19 in 21 days

Tonga have added another week to its mandated 14-day Covid-19 living in a managed isolation facility for repatriated passengers, MEIDECC CEO Paula Ma‘u told Matangi Tonga online.
The New variants of Covid-19 and increasing issues raised about repatriated nationals being sent to home isolations after their 14-day living in managed isolation facilities have led the government to introduce the new measure.
Meanwhile all 114 international passengers who arrived in Tonga on February 4 have tested negative for covid-19, and have been released from supervised quarantine.
However, passengers of the upcoming repatriation flights will be quarantined for 21 days at the managed facilities.
“Now all 21-days will be carried out at quarantine, there will be no more home isolation,” Paula local news media.
“This is extra measure for the outbreak of Covid-19 variants already in Australia and New Zealand and to strengthen monitoring.”
He said there had been various issues with home isolation.
Tonga is still Covid-19 free.