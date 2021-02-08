New coronavirus rule: Tonga declares free of Covid-19 in 21 days

Tu'utu'uni fo'ou toe tānaki atu 'a e 'aho 'e 7 'o 21 'a e 'aho 'e pau ke nofo ai 'a e kakai foki atu ki Tonga hili 'enau tukuvakā 'i muli' i he ngaahi feitu'u fai'anga kolonitini'. Ki mu'a ne 'aho 'e 14 he ngaahi feitu'u fakamavahe'i 'oku tokanga'i' hili ia' pea tuku atu kinautolu ki honau ngaahi 'api' takitaha 'o hoko atu ai 'a honau tokanga'i' 'i ha 'aho 'e fitu kehe. Mahino 'i he 'asi mai kuo malava 'a e vailasi Koviti-19 ia he taimi' ni ke maliuliu 'a hono fōtunga 'o 'ikai ko e fōtunga pe 'eni ne ne fuofua 'asi mai 'aki' , 'a ia 'e malava ke toe faingata'a ange hano sivi faka'auliliki ha taha 'oku puke, fakataha mo e 'ikai falala'anga 'a hono fai 'o e fakamavahe'i 'aho fitu ki 'api' 'a e 'uhinga tefito kuo fokotu'u ai 'a e tu'utu'uni fo'ou ko 'eni'.

Tonga have added another week to its mandated 14-day Covid-19 living in a managed isolation facility for repatriated passengers, MEIDECC CEO Paula Ma‘u told Matangi Tonga online.

The New variants of Covid-19 and increasing issues raised about repatriated nationals being sent to home isolations after their 14-day living in managed isolation facilities have led the government to introduce the new measure.

Meanwhile all 114 international passengers who arrived in Tonga on February 4 have tested negative for covid-19, and have been released from supervised quarantine.

However, passengers of the upcoming repatriation flights will be quarantined for 21 days at the managed facilities.

“Now all 21-days will be carried out at quarantine, there will be no more home isolation,” Paula local news media.

“This is extra measure for the outbreak of Covid-19 variants already in Australia and New Zealand and to strengthen monitoring.”

He said there had been various issues with home isolation.

Tonga is still Covid-19 free.