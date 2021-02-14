Auckland moves to alert level 3, rest of New Zealand to level 2

This RNZ News is republished with permission

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Cabinet has decided that from 11.59pm tonight Auckland will move to alert level 3 for three days until midnight Wednesday.

The rest of the country will move to level 2 for the same period. This will be reviewed every 24 hours.

A mother, father and daughter are the three new Covid-19 community cases in Auckland.

The three new cases all belong to a single household in Papatoetoe.

The mother works at LSG Skychefs which services planes at the airport, the father is self-employed and the daughter goes to Papatoetoe High School. Here’s what we know about the cases.