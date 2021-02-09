Government closed 2pm today as strong winds predicted for Nuku‘alofa

All government services had been closed down this afternoon due to strong winds expected to approach Nuku’alofa at 4pm.

“Please be advised that due to the expected intensifying of Tropical Disturbance TD09F into a Category 1 Tropical Cyclone and coming close to Tonga tonight the Prime Minister has directed that government services and offices close at 2pm today, Tuesday 9 February 2021. This should enable employees to make preparations for the cyclone.”

The announcement came after the Ministry of Training closed its schools in Tongatapu and ‘Eua this morning.

Tonga Met Services said today at 12pm the Depression is expected to lie at about 380km West Northwest of Nuku’alofa at 4:00pm this afternoon.

It said associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms continues to affect the group by today and tomorrow.

Tropical Depression 09F was located at about about 430km Northwest Nuku’alofa, 470km Northwest of ‘Eua, 475km West of Pangai, Ha’apai, 520km West of Neiafu, Vava’u, 550km Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 665KM Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 11:00am today.

A gale warning remains in force for all of Tonga land areas and coastal waters.

A heavy damaging swell warning remains in force for all of Tonga coastal waters.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remain in force for all of Tonga land areas.

A small craft advisory remains in force for all of Tonga coastal waters.