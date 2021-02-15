Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Bloomfield at post-Cabinet media briefing

This RNZ.co.nz is republished with permission

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is holding a post-Cabinet meeting media briefing with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Ardern this morning revealed that genomic sequencing of the latest Covid-19 community cases in Auckland showed they were the UK variant of the coronavirus.

Ardern told RNZ’s Morning Report the results showed the government was right in taking a precautionary approach in moving alert levels, considering the UK variant was more infectious.

Auckland was put into alert level 3 at midnight, while the rest of the country moved to level 2 after three community cases were revealed yesterday.

Ardern said on Sunday the alert levels would be reassessed on a daily basis.

There were no new community cases today, but five new cases were identified in managed isolation facilities.