Covid-19: One new community case with link to Papatoetoe High School

This RNZ story is republished with permission

A sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student, who was a casual plus contact of the recent Auckland community cases, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the case in a statement this evening.

The new case developed symptoms on Tuesday 23 February, and is regarded as being potentially infectious from Sunday 21 February.

The person was tested yesterday and the result was received this afternoon.

The high school student sibling had returned three recent negative tests and is asymptomatic.

Public health officials are undertaking interviews to help establish how this new case was infected.

The household has five people and testing is now underway, the ministry said, with results expected this evening.

Genome sequencing is also underway and expected later tonight.

A number of locations of interest, which will be available on the ministry’s website, will be updated progressively from this evening.

Additional information will be provided in an update tonight, the ministry said.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service’s website and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.