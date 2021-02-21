Auckland will move down to Alert Level 1 today ‘bar anything significant’ – Ardern

This TVNZ story is republished with permission Ahead of the Government’s review of the country’s Covid-19 alert levels this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says “bar anything significant”, Auckland will move from Alert Level 2 to 1.

“Bar anything significant coming through, I had an expectation we would continue to move down alert levels,” Ardern told Breakfast.

Ardern said Auckland was placed in Alert Level 2 from last Thursday only as a “precautionary” measure, after Cabinet received “considered advice” from experts like her chief science adviser and the Director-General of Health.

“Every time we’ve had an adjustment in our alert levels, we prefer to step down rather than make big leaps. That gives us a chance to check we’ve got our settings right,” she said.

Ardern said Cabinet had the confidence to lower alert levels even if the source of the latest Auckland Covid-19 outbreak hadn’t been determined because of mass testing and wastewater testing.