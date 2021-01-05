‘Umukisia Fiva death: Accused due to appear in Auckland High Court on February 3

A Tongan man charged with killing a Tongan woman in South Auckland last year is due to appear in court next month.

An Auckland High Court spokesperson told Kaniva News this morning the “deceased was ‘Umukisia Fiva who died on the 27th September 2020 at Manurewa.”

It said “the accused is appearing at the High Court on the 3rd February 2021 at 9.00am.”

“The charge is manslaughter.”

Fiva, who was also known by the name ‘Umukisia Tuiono died after being allegedly assaulted by the accused.

Police arrived at the Smedley Street property at 3.20am, after being alerted to the fact that a woman had been assaulted.

She died at the scene. Her body was later laid to rest in Auckland.

The accused was arrested a short time later, and the police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The accused’s identity is known to Kaniva News and it was shared on Facebook last year while the death was reported, but we could not release it even at this stage for legal reasons.

It is understood the deceased and the accused were in a relationship and they were visiting families in New Zealand before the fatal incident occurred.